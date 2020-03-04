Bloomberg campaign explains importance of Miss. in presidential election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Michael Bloomberg Presidential Campaign has offices in three locations in Mississippi.
They are located in Jackson, on the Gulf Coast and in Oxford. Teresa Jones is the Mississippi Political Director for the Bloomberg Campaign.
Jones tells us why Mississippi has been so important to Bloomberg and his campaign for president.
Teresa Jones said, “Mississippi is important because we have forty-one delegates. That’s more than New Hampshire and we don’t want to leave any delegate on the table when it comes to winning the presidency. So, our campaign has been focused on playing in states that national Democrats have let go traditionally unchallenged by Donald Trump and Mississippi is one of those states.”
Bloomberg has spent more money than any of the other candidates in Mississippi. Jones says this state will continue to be a focus for their campaign.
Jones said, “Seventy-percent of the Democratic primary is African-American. So that means the road through the primary in the states go through the black community. Mike Bloomberg is passionate about building generational wealth for African-Americans across this state and Mississippi is important in that, so that’s one of the reasons why I’m on the campaign and why we’re focusing on winning the delegates here in the state.”
Most recently Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race but they endorsed Joe Biden. What does that mean for the Bloomberg campaign?
Jones said, “I’m not sure that’s going to be a huge concern for us. Right now we’re focused on getting out the vote and getting people to see that he is the only candidate who has invested in a full staff in our state, he is the only candidate who has been courting our voters for the past couple of months.”
Super Tuesday was the first ballot test for Michael Bloomberg.
