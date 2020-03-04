Alabama St. looks to end streak vs Jackson St.

TEAM LEADERS: Tobi Ewuosho has averaged 12.8 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Hornets. Leon Daniels has paired with Ewuosho and is producing 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by Tristan Jarrett, who is averaging 17.4 points.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 27.8 percent of the 169 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 22 over the last five games. He's also made 70.8 percent of his foul shots this season.