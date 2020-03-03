Zion Williamson earns February rookie award

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Zion Williamson’s strong start to his career continues with his first NBA Award. In his first full month of games, the rookie out of Duke has been named Western Conference Rookie of February.
In nine games, Williamson averaged 25.7 points and 6.2 rebounds with 56.3% field goal shooting. He scored 20+ points in every game of the period. He has now reached 20+ points in 11 straight games, an NBA record stretch for a teenager.
Four New Orleans players have earned this award before: J.R. Smith (three times in 2004-05), Chris Paul (six times in 2005-06), Darren Collison (2009-10) and Buddy Hield (2016-17.)
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.