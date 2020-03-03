WANTED: George County man wanted for breaking into elementary school, says sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of breaking into a George County elementary school over the weekend and stealing multiple items.
George County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old Casey Thomas Havard broke into Central Elementary early Sunday morning. Authorities say he stole multiple computers, computer monitors, Google Chromebooks, and several personal items belonging to teachers.
Two felony warrants were issued for Havard’s arrest on charges of commercial burglary and theft of property.
Havard is from Lucedale and is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing around 210 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He also has multiple tattoos, say authorities.
The sheriff’s office says Havard has been known to carry various weapons in the past and has fled from law enforcement before. If anyone sees him, local law enforcement should be contacted immediately.
Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
