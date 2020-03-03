Triplett Day plans to close downtown Gulfport drug store

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After 65 years in business, Triplett Day Drug Store in downtown Gulfport has announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of this month. The store has served several generations of coast residents.
The Triplett Day story began in 1955 when the drug store opened at the corner of Highway 49 and 14th Street.
Walking inside is like traveling through time. Old business machines, a lunch counter serving as a soda fountain and coffee groups telling tales and talking politics make Triplett Day a classic, a bit of Americana.
We found Pharmacist Jim Day, who turns 90 this month, leafing through scrapbooks. It’s time to reminisce because the Day family has announced it will close the store on March 31st.
“I’m going to be sad about it,” Day said.
“It was a very hard decision. It’s the decision we made and it’s the right timing,” Poem Day Love told us.
It’s a bittersweet time for the day family. Triplett Day is a landmark. So many relationships have formed over the years. Poem Day Love is filled with memories.
“I started working here right out of high school and haven’t quit yet. It’ll be different not seeing these same old guys I see every day,” Poem said.
A group of guys have been regulars, meeting at the same table for decades over a hot cup of coffee.
“We’re going to draw straws and see which restaurant can take us,” Harry Ball said.
Economic forces also contributed to the Day family’s decision. It’s hard for a locally owned and operated pharmacy to compete in a world dominated by national chains.
“We have a local group of pharmacists that buy together which helps with our purchasing power, but those big guys don’t want us around,” Day Love said.
Jim Day said it best when explaining the move to bring the curtain down on a business that has been such a big part of the Mississippi Coast and his family for so long.
“It’s just time to move on,” Jim Day said.
All records and existing prescriptions will be transferred to TD Pharmacy on Highway 49 in Orange Grove.
