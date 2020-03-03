Stewardship Summit brings new solutions to watershed issues

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -Eight local and regional middle and high schools sent 28 teams to an intense competition Tuesday, but it wasn’t a sporting event.
The 2020 Community Resilience Stewardship Summit features 28 teams from eight schools pitching their plans to combat and react to coastal flooding events.
A while back, their instructors met and learned more on the subject matter, then they took that knowledge back to their classrooms.
The students presented ideas to local and federal agencies regarding the best ways to ensure coastal watershed resilience. Ideas, like using drones to monitor flooding hot spots and urging multi-agency cooperation during major flooding events, were among some of the ideas discussed.
"The kids become familiar with things like coastal flooding, nuisance flooding, thinking about storms, which is eye-opening for these students because many of them were only a few years old during Katrina,” said Dr. Laura Blackmon, project manager.
At this event, the judges are subject matter experts who are more than familiar with coastal watershed issues.
“We have community leaders that actually work for NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), that work for marine research, and they are able to hear these ideas,” Blackmon said. The backdrop for the kids to see their ideas possibly come to life was the environment in and around the then Gulf Coast Research Lab (GCRL) located on Davis Bayou.”
The presentations were judged, then the kids toured the GCRL habitat.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.