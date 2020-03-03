Starkville man freed from 120-year sentence

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Starkville man initially sentenced to serve 120 years will be a free man following a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning, according to WTVA.
Judge Lee Howard freed 66-year-old Felix Wynn during a hearing at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse.
Judge Howard initially sentenced Wynn in 2006 for two counts of selling cocaine as a habitual offender and fined him $1 million.
Wynn’s attorney Roy Perkins filed a motion to the state Supreme Court, which allowed Wynn’s case to be re-trialed.
During that trial, Judge Howard ruled that the 66-year-old should be freed on all charges. It is the judge’s hope that Wynn will use this opportunity to warn young people about the dangers of drug use.
Wynn will be housed in the Oktibbeha County jail until the Mississippi Department of Corrections finishes his paperwork, which is estimated to be completed in four days.
