St. Martin robotics teams prepare for chance at world championship title

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Martin Yellow Jackets are making a buzz in the world of robotics.
Last weekend, the elementary and high school STEM teams won big in the 2020 Mississippi VEX Robotics State Championship. Now, students are practicing for a shot at the world title.
Team mentor and instructor Richard Humphrey said, “They each won the highest award that they could win at the competition.”
Elementary and high school students practice at St. Martin High School in a classroom filled with all the bolts, wires and tools to build a winning machine.
“We need to make sure our claw is actually long enough to grab the cubes, make sure it has enough friction to actually hold on to them," said high school student Jody Noble.
Students put critical math, science and engineering skills to action when going up against other teams. As the team’s driver, Jody’s job is to steer the robot through a competition-sized course while fine-tuning their strategy.
“The robots can go anywhere on the field, as long tas they don’t interfere with the other teams’ score zones," explained Jody as he demonstrated the robot’s abilities.
The Jr. Jackets’ team allows elementary school students to practice technology concepts in real-time.
“You’re supposed to get the green cubes on top of the little platforms, and then you get the red and the blue cubes in their corners," explained Karsen Ellzey.
“When you build the different pieces, it’s putting it all together and seeing how far you’ve come and what you’ve accomplished," added Jr. Jackets member Savannah Priddy.
That early exposure can help them see the possibilities of entering the in-demand STEM jobs in the future.
“It gives them a peek at what’s out there. It starts them on the buzzwords and terms and different math and science applications and requirements," said Humphreys.
High schooler Alayna Tagert added, “We’ve gone so far with this and I definitely want to add that since we are good at it. I feel like if we had this as a career, it would be super fun and we would already be prepared for it.”
Coach Humphreys says the teams are moving full steam ahead to win the at the VEX world championship in April, based in Louisville, Kentucky. The competition for both teams will take place over two weekends.
“I’m so proud of them. My advice to them at this point is have fun," he said.
Richard Humphreys noted that the team is currently raising money to fund travel and boarding in Louisville. For more information on how you can help, contact him at rhumphreys@jcsd.k12.ms.us
