Recent uptick of crimes committed by teens is cause for concern

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - In the last week in Harrison and Hancock counties, two teens have died from gunshot wounds and 10 teens have made headlines after being charged with crimes.
On Monday, Hancock County authorities announced the arrest of four juveniles accused of vandalizing and setting fire to multiple homes in the Bayside Park community throughout the month of February. The four teens are now are facing charges in youth court for burglary and malicious mischief.
On February 24, 16-year-old Madison Harris was shot and killed inside her Biloxi home. Five other teenagers are now charged with capital murder in her death. According to authorities, the shooting happened during an attempted robbery involving marijuana.
Less than a week later on Feb. 29, 17-year-old Kennedy Delfin died from a gunshot wound. A 15-year-old is now charged with manslaughter in his death, which police say happened when the teens were playing with a gun believed to be unloaded.
The surge in criminal activity among young people recently has many concerned across South Mississippi.
John Whitfield, a former circuit court judge and the CEO of Climb CDC, said he hopes this uptick in crime is making parents more aware.
“I think first and foremost it starts with us as parents. We have to assume responsibility for those within our household," said Whitfield. "Secondly, we have to hold our young people accountable. Third, we need to make sure that they have surrounded themselves with like-minded individuals, and we have to stop trying to be our kid’s friends. We have to be their parents.”
Whitfield is over the Climb CDC program, which serves as a workplace training facility for young adults. The nonprofit, which is located in Gulfport, helps young adults receive on-the-job training, job placement, counseling on life skills, and access to college.
Being around other young people who have common goals like the counseling they receive at Climb CDC is invaluable in helping keep juveniles out of trouble, said Whitfield.
“You have to surround yourself with positive people, you have to go to positive places and you have to remove negative things out of your life," said Whitfield. "A lot of these young people want to be the most popular person with the most heinous of individuals that you can think of, and that is not where you want to be.”
The six teens arrested in the unrelated deaths of Madison Harris and Kennedy Delfin are all being charged as adults. The four juveniles accused of arson and vandalism will remain in the youth court system so they are not being identified.
Sheriff Ricky Adam said the teens’ offenses will not be taken lightly and that they “will be held to a standard of proper conduct in Hancock County."
“It is imperative that children learn the difference between right and wrong, and vandalizing other people’s property is a crime,” said the sheriff.
