Pascagoula police search for missing teenager

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A 14-year-old girl was reported missing in the Pascagoula area, and authorities are conducting a search to try and locate the teenager.
Willow Searcy was reported missing on the Pascagoula Police Department Facebook page on Tuesday, and she has been described as 100 pounds and 5′7 in height.
According to the post, she was last seen in a blue/green short sleeve shirt, pink sweatpants and slippers.
The police department asks that if you know any information regarding Searcy that you call them at 228-762-2211.
