Ole Miss rises to No. 8 in the latest college baseball rankings

Oxford, Miss. (WLOX) - After upsetting then-number one Louisville in their Opening Weekend series, the Diamond Rebels have been rising faster than a good credit score in the month of February!
Ole Miss have cracked the top ten at number nine, according to D1Baseball and BaseballAmerica. Collegiate Baseball and USA Today Coaches poll list the Rebs at number eight.
The Rebels won their tenth straight game Sunday, beating Indiana 9-5 for the Keith LeClair Classic championship, with wins over Southern Miss and previously-17th ranked East Carolina. Ole Miss (10-1) hope to keep the wins coming as they host Memphis (8-3) Tuesday afternoon at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.