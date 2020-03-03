Morgan Freeman reminds Mississippians to take 2020 census

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Morgan Freeman has spoken.
The legendary actor is reminding Mississippians to participate in this year’s census, which takes place every 10 years.
“Millions of dollars for Mississippi families, children, schools, healthcare, roads and bridges are at stake,” he says in the mscensus2020 PSA. “Take a few minutes to complete your census. Mississippi is counting on you.”
“For every adult and every child that is not counted in the census, our state stands to lose $17.5B in federal dollars every year,” Mississippi Census 2020 writes.
According to Gov. Tate Reeves, over 265,000 Mississippians were not counted in the 2010 census.
Census cards will begin arriving in mailboxes on March 12th. For those who do not respond, follow-ups will start in April and end in July.
