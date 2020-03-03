Hit/miss showers today. Widespread downpours tomorrow.

Warm and mostly cloudy Tuesday ahead with highs in the 70s. South wind will continue to bring moist air off the Gulf to our region which will be enough to produce at least a few rain showers today and perhaps a rumble of thunder this afternoon and evening. So, take your umbrella just in case. But, any rain amounts today in the WLOX viewing area should be light: less than a half-inch. On Wednesday, a system will arrive bringing much wetter and possibly stormier weather. Right now, our Wednesday severe threat is low: a 2 on a scale of 1 up to 5. This threat level may go up or down depending on the latest trends. We’ll be keeping an eye on the newest information in case of any changes. Heavy rain amounts of one to three inches will be possible on Wednesday and Wednesday night in the WLOX area possibly leading to a flood threat. Dry and sunny weather returns late week and for the weekend.