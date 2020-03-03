Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — This summer promises to bring some clarity to boxing's heavyweight division. Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will fight for a third time, while England's Anthony Joshua will face Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev on June 20 in another heavyweight title bout in London. Fury is coming off a seventh-ound knockout of Wilder, while Joshua won back his titles from Andy Ruiz Jr. in December in Saudi Arabia. Promoter Bob Arum said he hopes the fights will lead to a heavyweight title unification bout later this year.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Roland Griffin scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Jackson State rolled over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 76-56. Tristan Jarrett scored 16 points and Venjie Wallis added 14 for the Tigers (12-17, 9-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who scored 26 points off of 21 Golden Lions' turnovers. Marquell Carter scored 18 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-25, 3-14), which never led.
HOUSTON (AP) — Tyrik Armstrong scored 21 points and had four steals and Texas Southern came from behind to beat Alabama State 78-73. Eden Ewing and John Walker III scored nine points apiece for the Tigers (15-14, 12-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who trailed 34-28 at halftime. Justin Hopkins and Yahuza Rasas added eight rebounds each. Tyrese Robinson scored 15 points with eight rebounds and Jacoby Ross added 12 points for the Hornets (8-21, 7-9), who have lost four straight. AJ Farrar had 10 points.
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Gerard Andrus scored 21 points with seven rebounds and five assists and Prairie View A&M won its eighth straight, beating Alabama A&M 73-62. Devonte Patterson scored 13 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists and Prairie View A&M outshot the Bulldogs 54% from the field to 39%. Garrett Hicks scored 18 points, TJ Parham had 12 and Cameron Tucker 10 with four assists for the Bulldogs (7-20, 4-12), who have lost three straight.
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Prince Moss scored 25 points and had 10 rebounds and Grambling beat Mississippi Valley State 81-61 to win its third straight. Ivy Smith Jr. scored 14 points with seven assists for the Tigers (16-13, 10-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have had three straight winning seasons for the first time since 1979. Kelton Edwards added 11 points. Michael Green scored 26 points and Caleb Hunter added 14 with seven rebounds for the Delta Devils (2-27, 2-15), who have lost six straight. Zachary Barnes had 12 points.