Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista dies of cancer at age 67

This Nov. 1, 2001 file photo shows host Bobbie Battista preparing for the airing of the show "TalkBack Live" in Atlanta. Battista, who was among the original anchors for CNN Headline News and hosted CNN’s “TalkBack Live,” died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after a four-year battle with cervical cancer, family spokeswoman Wendy Guarisco told CNN. She was 67. (Source: AP Photo/Ric Feld, File/AP)