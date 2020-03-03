Fisherman pulls couple from frigid waters below Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It was just another charter for the experienced Biloxi captain until it turned into something extraordinary.
The water was choppy on Sunday when Captain Robert Brodie and his two charters went to the Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge to look for black drum.
Brodie said he heard a strange noise, and he moved his 23-foot boat along the bridge’s pilings when he made a startling discovery.
“As we got closer, we seen two objects in the water,” Brodie said. “Those people’s boat has sank on them real quick. They were up against that wall hanging on for dear life. Waves were going over their heads. The man looked like he was pretty good, but the lady looked like she was just about to go down. She was in bad shape.”
He said this woman’s head was sticking out of the water as waves were rolling over her. He described her hanging on to a steep, barnacled side of concrete, and he knew "she wasn’t going to last much longer.”
According to Brodie, they probably got there just in the nick of time.
“If we’d have been there 15-20 minutes later, they wouldn’t have been there. Their boat went down so quick, they didn’t know what hit them. No life jackets, I think they didn’t even have time to put their life jackets on. Probably the boat went down and the life jackets floated out of the boat.”
Brodie said he found what he believes was one of their vests along with some other debris later.
The couple didn't just face the risk of drowning, but hypothermia as well.
“The water was 54 degrees. I don’t know how they survived that long. They told me they were in the water well over an hour, so they were tough to survive that. They had the will to live on that day, I guarantee you.”
“Surprisingly, they were in pretty good shape when I got them out of the water," he said.
Brodie wanted to credit the two men who were with him that day, Jason Riley and Kelton Pitts of Waynesboro for their role in the rescue.
After being pulled from the water, the man asked Brodie if they could tow his boat back, but Brodie said he responded “Sir, you don’t know how lucky you are. We’re getting you back to the marina right now.”
Brodie drove them back to the Ocean Springs harbor, where the couple’s truck was parked.
The Department of Marine Resources is investigating the accident. WLOX tried to contact the couple that was rescued but were not able to reach them.
Brodie offers a word of caution to boaters to make sure you have life jackets close at hand as well as other rescue devices on board. He also warns fishermen casting near the bridge pilings.
“You got to be careful around that bridge because even when big boats come by, they will cast a huge swell at times, three and four foot swells, so in little boats, you got to be very careful.”
“The funny thing was, if we hadn’t paid attention to that noise and just went on home, we probably would have read about those two in the paper the next day, on the sad end of it.”
