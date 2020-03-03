First Alert: tracking heavy rain and strong storm threat this week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A wetter and possibly stormier pattern will likely set up across the region by the middle of the week. Heavy rain and possibly a few strong to severe storms could impact the WLOX area.
South wind will bring moist air off the Gulf to our region which will be enough to produce at least a few rain showers Monday night into Tuesday. Any rain Monday night through Tuesday morning will be very light.
A low pressure system will be moving through Southeast Texas and the Gulf Coast this week. On Wednesday, this system will be near South Mississippi, bringing much wetter and possibly stormier weather. Right now, our Wednesday severe threat is low: a 2 on a scale of 1 up to 5. If we have enough warm, unstable air, a few storms could become strong to severe. If we stay too cool, our severe weather threat will be lower.
Heavy rainfall of one to three inches will be likely on Wednesday and Wednesday night in the WLOX area, and this could cause a flooding threat. Locally higher amounts of 3-4″ are possible. Models are in good agreement that all of South Mississippi will see rain through late Wednesday night.
Dry and sunny weather returns late week and for the weekend.
