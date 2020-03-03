Few showers today. Widespread showers & storms on Wednesday.

Some fog may develop tonight, and we’ll have a few more showers and storms late tonight into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the low 60s. A low pressure system moving along a front will bring us widespread showers and storms by Wednesday afternoon. Heavy rain will be possible, and we may have a few strong to severe storms. The overall risk is low, but a few storms could produce strong wind gusts and hail. A tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Some heavy rain may linger into Wednesday night.