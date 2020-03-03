Few showers today. Widespread showers & storms on Wednesday.

The rest of today will be mild, cloudy, and humid. Highs will reach the mid 70s, and only isolated showers are expected.
Some fog may develop tonight, and we’ll have a few more showers and storms late tonight into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the low 60s. A low pressure system moving along a front will bring us widespread showers and storms by Wednesday afternoon. Heavy rain will be possible, and we may have a few strong to severe storms. The overall risk is low, but a few storms could produce strong wind gusts and hail. A tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Some heavy rain may linger into Wednesday night.
Showers will taper off on Thursday morning, and we’ll be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s. We may be left with 1-3″ of rain once it’s all said and done. Sunshine and cooler air are expected by Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 60s.
