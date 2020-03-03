Expansion project to connect Jackson Co. to D’Iberville progresses on schedule

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The project to connect Cook Road with shopping in D’Iberville is on track as the Jackson County Board of Supervisors made sure funds are being spent correctly.
Connecting Cook Road and Interstate 10 will make driving to and from D’Iberville easier and attract more businesses to an already booming area.
Phase one of the construction is already underway. Workers are clearing land between Cook Road and Mallet Road, and businesses in this area are excited to see progress being made.
“I’m loving the fact that they’re actually doing it. Especially diverting some of the traffic off I-10 in front of our businesses here,” said David Macon. “I have a friend that owns a shop down at the other end, and we’re really looking forward to having the additional traffic and the additional exposure from the drive-by.”
David Macon is the owner of Puff Belly’s in D’Iberville. Connecting Cook Road with Interstate 10 is the reason he chose to open shop on Mallet Road in the Lakeview Shopping Center.
He said his restaurant has been open since November 16 and has been better every week.
“We’re blessed to be able to say that. A lot of businesses can’t say that. The traffic has been tremendous. The people have been receptive, and they like the fact that it’s a family-owned mom and pop business instead of a chain,” said Macon.
Jackson County Road Manager Joe O’Neil is hoping to have the bid for the phase two contract finalized by the end of this year and to be able to start phase two in 2021. Phase two is more in-depth and involves expanding Cook Road at the intersection of Tucker Road.
This could create more traffic in the area, but that does not worry Macon.
“I think it’s going to be fine because it’s going to be a brand new road. And once they get that open, it’s going to be a straight shot down to Washington Avenue from here. And especially for everybody that lives in Vancleave and the northside of I-10, it’s going to be a much cleaner shot in and out of this area.”
