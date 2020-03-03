Elijah Sabbantini grabs offer from The University of Memphis

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the coast’s soon-to-be division one football players cleaned up pretty well in the month of February, racking up four scholarship offers, but the latest one might be the biggest so far.
Biloxi wide receiver, Elijah Sabbatini, collected his eight offer from the University of Memphis Saturday. The Indians rising senior seems to be a hit for Conference USA football right now as Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech, and UAB are all vying for his services in 2021.
The 2019 WLOX Player of Week and Helmet Sticker recipient averaged 23 yards a catch as Biloxi’s leading receiver and 93 tackles - 59 of them solo - at strong safety his junior season.
