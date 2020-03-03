CTA needs more money to maintain regular operations

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast Transit Authority is hoping the Biloxi City Council votes “yes” Tuesday to approve more funding for the company’s operations.
Executive Director Kevin Coggin says CTA needs an additional $45,000 from the City of Biloxi in order to maintain regular operations.
If CTA does not receive the additional funds needed, the Beachcomber will be reduced to only two days week, Friday and Saturday.
According to Coggin, these changes would affect roughly 35,000 people a year.
“About 30 percent of our ridership is work commuters," said Coggin. "We’re a hospitality industry and there are a lot of low-wage earners that really depend on that bus service to make ends meet, to make their family budgets work. So it would really be very difficult for them to find a way to work.”
If the money is not approved, CTA would be unable to make another request for funds until the next fiscal year begins.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.