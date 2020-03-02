Teen dies after having seizure on school bus, parents file wrongful death lawsuit

“I watched them get on the bus and 10 to 15 minutes later I got a call from Kyren saying ‘Daddy Kahi had a seizure,’” said Cori Augustin. “I’m panicking and I’m trying to get there and I’m yelling where is the bus driver and he kept saying he’s standing there, he’s just standing there. It wasn’t until I actually saw the tape, when I saw the tape and I watched the adult, the only adult on the bus stand there, he didn’t even put hands on him, he kept asking my other son is he breathing and he said to him yes I think so, he still didn’t come over.”