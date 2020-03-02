Second day of crews battling woods, brush fires in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - For the second day in a row, fire units from the Harrison County Fire Rescue, Lizana Fire, Combat Readiness Training Center, and Mississippi Forestry Commission were called out to multiple woods and brush fires in Harrison County.
A number of homes were in danger from the fast-moving flames but were protected by fire crews using fire engines, brush trucks, dozers and one aircraft used to assist in directing the fire crews to the homes most in danger.
The fire was brought under control after about five hours. The cause of Sunday’s fires is under investigation.
