Probably no more local freezes until after summer

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - March brings the start of the spring season every year. It also marks the time of year when freezing temperatures tend to call its quits for the WLOX area until after summer.
So if you’ve been pining to plant, then what are you waiting for? Get to the garden!
Sure, a few chilly spells could occur later in March, April, and May as we get a few cold fronts every now and then. And temperatures may even come down into the 30s a few times which could keep gardeners on their toes.
But, to get all the way down to 32 degrees or below seems quite unlikely for the rest of this month based on the forecast as well as based on our local weather history.
