Probably no more local freezes until after summer

Our most recent freeze at our WLOX studios in Biloxi was on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sure, there have been some close calls between now and then (we had 4 mornings in February with temps in the low to mid 30s but never actually down to 32 degrees). But, it's more likely than not that there won't be any more freezes this season at that location when you compare to previous years. (Source: WLOX)