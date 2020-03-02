Probably no more local freezes until after summer

Early March tends to be when freezing temperatures call it quits for the WLOX each year

By Wesley Williams | March 2, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 10:54 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - March brings the start of the spring season every year. It also marks the time of year when freezing temperatures tend to call its quits for the WLOX area until after summer.

Our most recent freeze at the Gulfport airport was on Friday the 28th. Comparing to previous years, I think that was probably our final freeze of this season. Last year, we had a freeze as late as March 6th. But, the two years before that, we didn't have any freezing temperatures after January!
Our most recent freeze at our WLOX studios in Biloxi was on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sure, there have been some close calls between now and then (we had 4 mornings in February with temps in the low to mid 30s but never actually down to 32 degrees). But, it's more likely than not that there won't be any more freezes this season at that location when you compare to previous years.
This map shows that on average the WLOX area tends to see it's final freeze before summer at some point between mid-February and mid-March.
Our forecast into early March shows a cooler pattern by the weekend. But, it will likely not be cold enough to cause freezing temperatures in the WLOX area.
This map shows the absolute latest freeze on record. Some locations in the WLOX area have reported freezing temperatures before summer as late as April! But, on average, freezing temperatures tend to stop between mid-February and mid-March as the previous map in this article showed.
So if you’ve been pining to plant, then what are you waiting for? Get to the garden!

Sure, a few chilly spells could occur later in March, April, and May as we get a few cold fronts every now and then. And temperatures may even come down into the 30s a few times which could keep gardeners on their toes.

But, to get all the way down to 32 degrees or below seems quite unlikely for the rest of this month based on the forecast as well as based on our local weather history.

