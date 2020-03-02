Oyster restoration project gets $2.8M to expand reefs in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A $2.8 million grant will be used to expand existing oyster reefs in Bay St. Louis by 20 acres.
The grant, which totaled $2,858,000, was awarded to The Nature Conservancy in Mississippi from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation through the Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund.
The existing oyster reef in St. Louis Bay is currently 10 acres; it will be increased by 20 acres through the use of clutch material, adding acreage and increasing the height of the overall reef.
This project is slated to begin in May.
By adding more height, the reef will be more resilient when there is an influx of freshwater from surrounding rivers, such as was seen last summer when the Bonnet Carre Spillway was opened.
That increased amount of freshwater causes low oxygen levels, which can severely limit oyster growth.
Although commercial harvest in this part of St. Louis Bay is prohibited, the reef will provide good fisheries habitats, improve water quality conditions, and potentially support oyster growth on the oyster beds in the Mississippi Sound.
“Whether it’s increased freshwater from the Bonnet Carre, the Pearl or the two rivers flowing directly into the bay, we understand that restoration of these reefs is going to require them to be built to withstand these type of flooding events as much as possible," said Mississippi’s TNC Director Alex Littlejohn.
The oyster reef expansion project was identified through Phase I of MDEQ’s Oyster Restoration and Management project funded in 2015. Information gained from this work will inform MDEQ’s plans to develop and implement a large-scale coast-wide oyster restoration strategy.
Oysters play a critical role in maintaining water quality and providing habitat for many estuarine species. The opportunity to expand this existing oyster reef was identified through Phase I of MDEQ’s Oyster Restoration and Management project funded in 2015.
This will be Littlejohn’s first project to manage as the newly appointed state director of The Nature Conservancy in Mississippi. He has been serving as the state chapter’s Associate Director for the last six years.
Under Littlejohn’s leadership, the Mississippi Chapter has expanded its conservation work throughout the state, including the integral role they played in TNC’s partnership with the State of Mississippi to acquire the 17,816-acre Phil Bryant Wildlife Management Area in the lower Mississippi Delta.
The Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund, administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), supports projects to remedy harm and eliminate or reduce the risk of harm to Gulf Coast natural resources affected by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The number of awards from the Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund in the state of Mississippi now stands at 23, with a total current value of nearly $159 million.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.