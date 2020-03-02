Moss Point Girls Basketball Team Prepares For Semifinals

Note: Moss Point plays MONDAY, March 2, not Tuesday as suggested in the video.
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point girls basketball team will face Pontotoc, one of the top teams in the entire state, on Monday in the state semifinals. The Tigers reached this point last season where they fell to Ripley by just six points. Although they lost the game, they gained experience in how to handle the high-pressure late rounds of the postseason, and head coach Ethan Porter says that year of experience has changed their mindset a little bit.
“Maybe just be a little more relaxed with them. We’ve been here before, this is nothing new," he said. "I think last year was just a really big deal to them. It’s a big deal this year, we’re happy as all get out, but it’s going to be something that we’ve seen and done before, and I don’t think they’re going to be as worried about it.”
