Mild today. Heavy rain & storms possible by Wednesday.

We’ll start off Tuesday in the low 60s, and some fog is possible. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s. A few showers may pass through in the afternoon, but we’ll have a better chance for rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A low pressure system moving right by us will bring widespread showers and storms on Wednesday. A few storms could become severe, and we are under a Level Two risk for severe weather on Wednesday. Heavy rain is another concern, and we will likely end up with 1-3 inches of rain by Thursday morning.