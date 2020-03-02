Mild today. Heavy rain & storms possible by Wednesday.

Monday will stay mostly cloudy, and we’ll warm up into the low to mid 70s. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon and into the evening. Any rain will be light.
We’ll start off Tuesday in the low 60s, and some fog is possible. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s. A few showers may pass through in the afternoon, but we’ll have a better chance for rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A low pressure system moving right by us will bring widespread showers and storms on Wednesday. A few storms could become severe, and we are under a Level Two risk for severe weather on Wednesday. Heavy rain is another concern, and we will likely end up with 1-3 inches of rain by Thursday morning.
Drier and cooler air will return by Thursday afternoon with highs in the 60s. Friday will stay sunny and mild with highs in the mid 60s.
