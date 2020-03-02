MBI investigating death at Lawrence Co. jail

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person has died at the Lawrence County jail this weekend.
Sheriff Ryan Everett said that the person was found Saturday and that the coroner was called to the scene.
Lawrence County Coroner Sandra Lambert has identified the deceased as 49 year old Chadwick Coghlan.
Coglyn was arrested and booked at the jail on Saturday.
The case has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
The cause of death is pending autopsy.
