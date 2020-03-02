Marion County officers net 25 arrests during Operation ‘JohnVoyage’

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office ended Operation “JohnVoyage” Saturday, serving arrest warrants for the sale and possession of controlled substances.
Twenty-five people were arrested on various charges during the operation.
- Sixty-five-year-old Billy Earl Blansett is charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church and two counts of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
- Latasha Lynn Robbins, 43, is charged with one count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 100 feet of a school or church and one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
- Johnny Dustin Jerkins, 35, is charged with one count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church and one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
- Larry Levell Blansett, 56, is charged with one count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance/child endangerment, one count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church and one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
- Hope Rachael Hunt, 33, is charged with one count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church.
- Sixty-four-year-old Isaac Lee Brown is charged with one count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church.
- Brysun Lamar Keys, 33, is charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church.
- Forty-four-year-old Angela Lenoir Blansett is charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church and conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
- Thirty-six-year-old Rachael Ann Harris is charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church and conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
- Vanessa Lynn Sistrunk, 37, is charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school or church and two counts of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
- Susan Kay Powell, 68, is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
- Forty-year-old Michael Douglas Redmond is charged with two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a church and conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
- Sixty-one-year-old Robert Edward Pyke is charged with possession of a controlled substance-heroin.
- Raymond Elduren Broom, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.
- Dion Jefferson, 27, is charged with possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
- Fifty-two-year-old Paul Stewart Sims is charged with possession of a controlled substance-synthetic cannabinoid.
- Gregory Olensa Hampton, 47, is charged with possession of a controlled substance-synthetic cannabinoid.
Authorities are actively searching for 45-year-old Matthew Scott Powell, 34-year-old Nicolas Deron Allen, 45-year-old Lawanda Ann Alford, 40-year-old Jaclyn Rae Lewis and 50-year-old Clifford Ray Blansett.
