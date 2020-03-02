Man killed after being shot while sitting in parked vehicle, say Biloxi Police

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man is dead after he was shot while sitting in a car early Monday morning, say authorities.
Biloxi Police said officers were called to 264 Stennis Avenue at 1:18 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. While they were checking the area, a vehicle stopped and told officers that a passenger in the car had been shot.
Police were able to determine that the call of shots being fired was connected to the man who was shot.
Devan Williams, 33, was taken to the hospital with a single gunshot wound, said Coroner Brian Switzer, and later died as a result of his injuries.
Police have not released any information about a possible suspect. It’s also unclear whether this was a targeted shooting or not.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641. Anonymous tips can also be made by to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
