Local students learn the importance of the 2020 Census

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -The Harrison County School District is partnering with the U.S. Census Bureau to promote the 2020 Census in South Mississippi.
On Monday Census Bureau representative, Kristi Hicks, spoke at several Harrison County Schools including North Gulfport Middle School. It was there that she focused on helping students understand how the Census impacts federal funds that our community receives for several different programs.
“We want to make sure they know what they’re doing as far as the census goes and how it helps our schools and our roads and getting our tax money in,” said Joshua Patton, North Gulfport history teacher. “It also has bearing on our representation, so we hope they’ll relay that to their parents and when these kids come of age, they’ll take part in the census as well.”
