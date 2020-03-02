Harrison Central Girls Basketball Wins Quarterfinal Thriller

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison Central Red Rebelettes came out on top after double-overtime over Pearl. Harrison Central fell behind in both overtime periods but, as is the formula for success in postseason basketball, fought, and found a way to win. The Pirates ended their season last year, but this time around, Harrison Central got their revenge, even if the game took a seemingly infinite amount of twists and turns.
“This is not what I expected at all," head coach Nancy Ladner said. "I expected a calm game and for us to go through it, but hey, I’ll take what we get.”
“I’m proud, I’m happy for my team," senior guard De’Asia Booker said. "We put in all week for this, scrimmaging against boys, crying, long days at practice. We haven’t made it this far in a long time. Two years ago, Pearl beat us. Now we got on their tail.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.