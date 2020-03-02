Harrison Central Boys Basketball Advances To Semifinals

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison Central boys basketball defeated Petal in the quarterfinal round thanks to some late-game grit from just about everybody. Jacobi Moore scored 9 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, Cameron Haynes added 14 points, and Demarius Coleman had 13. It was certainly a back and forth battle, but the Red Rebels fought just a little harder down the stretch - something that made coach Boo Hardy proud.
“My kids keep persevering. When things look bad for us, they have a don’t-quit attitude," Hardy said. "That’s what’s been our ammo all season. We’re going to go to work on Monday and prepare for Starkville, and play them on Wednesday.”
