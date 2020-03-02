Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss, from Lynn Meadows Discovery Center

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Storytimes and many other activities took place Sunday to kick off celebrations for Dr. Seuss’s birthday at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center.
There were birthday treats out on the patio in front of the museum. Children got the chance to create whimsical Dr. Seuss party hats and even played bingo.
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center brought children together to honor and celebrate a long-time legacy in the reading world. There will be Dr. Seuss activities all week long in honor of the imaginative author.
“The fact that Dr. Seuss was such a child person, that he loved children and the things he did for children. And today is his birthday, so we’re celebrating his birthday," said Sue Maters with the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center. “We have books that we will read every day. Wednesday, I know, is going to be funny hat day, and I’m getting an early start.”
Dr. Seuss’s birthday on March 2 is also a National Read Across America day. Thousands of schools, libraries, and community centers participate in this celebration.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.