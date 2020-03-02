$75,000 grant awarded to Harrison County to assist with solid waste

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A $75,000 solid waste assistance grant was awarded to Harrison County and will go towards a household hazardous waste collection program.
The grant was given to the county by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ). The funds may be used for illegal dump cleanup, public education programs, collection sites and recycling programs.
Other cities and counties are able to apply for Solid Waste Assistance Grants. These grants can help in hiring local solid waste enforcement officers and to establish programs for the collection of white goods, bulky wastes and recyclables, among other efforts. For more information, click here.
