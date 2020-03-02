Future brides get a taste of the latest wedding trends on the Gulf Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wedding vendors such as photographers, videographers, florists and more set up at the White House Hotel in Biloxi. Future brides got the experience of everything in one setting on Sunday.
“Today we are creating a bridal experience in the sense where we are giving everybody who steps in today every touch of what a wedding would look like," said bridal show producer Susie Davis.
The event is created to give brides a head start on planning for their big day.
“My wedding is in October, so we’re hoping to get everything finished and put the finishing touchings on things," said Harley Smith, a bride from Enterprise.
The Coast’s Premier wedding vendors remind local brides they don’t have to shop far.
“Really see all the different options there are on the Coast because there’s so many. In terms of wedding wise, brides don’t stress. You need to just let the day happen and enjoy yourself because it only happens once,” said Jamie Myers.
Myers said this event helped her get things for her wedding, and she was even the bride on the cover of Gulf Coast Weddings Magazine.
