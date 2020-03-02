4 juveniles arrested in connection with vandalism and house fires in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four juveniles were arrested after vandalizing and setting fire to multiple homes in the Bayside Park Community.
No one was home during the house fires which occurred on West Oktibbeha Street, West Pike Street and East Quitman Street. Therefore, no injures were reported.
The juveniles were charged with multiples counts of burglary and multiple counts of malicious mischief. Since those who were arrested are under the age of 18, their names are being withheld.
According to Sheriff Adam, juveniles will be held to a standard of proper conduct in Hancock County, and these offenses are not taken lightly. He also noted that it is imperative that children learn the difference between right and wrong, and vandalizing other people’s property is a crime.
