First Alert: tracking heavy rain and strong storm threat this week

Heavy rain and possibly a few strong to severe storms could impact the WLOX area

Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
By Eric Jeansonne and Wesley Williams | March 1, 2020 at 6:46 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 5:51 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A wetter and possibly stormier pattern may set up later this week across the region. Heavy rain and possibly a few strong to severe storms could impact the WLOX area.

South wind will bring moist air off the Gulf to our region which will be enough to produce at least a few rain showers on Monday and Tuesday with perhaps a rumble of thunder. So, take your umbrella just in case.

On Wednesday, a system will arrive bringing much wetter and possibly stormier weather. Right now, our Wednesday severe threat is low: a 2 on a scale of 1 up to 5. This threat level may go up or down depending on the latest trends.

Severe threat stays north of the WLOX area on Monday and Monday night.
Severe threat stays north and west of the WLOX area on Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Severe threat does include the entire WLOX area on Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Every location in the WLOX area has a level two severe threat on Wednesday and Wednesday night. So, a low threat.
Heavy to very heavy rain totals will be possible across Mississippi on Wednesday and Wednesday night.
One to three inches of rainfall are in the forecast, with isolated higher totals possible.
All computer models are in good agreement that light rainfall amounts are unlikely on Wednesday and Wednesday night. So, you should plan on pretty heavy downpours during that timeframe.
We’ll be keeping an eye on the newest information so monitor the latest forecast in case of any changes.

Heavy rain amounts of one to three inches will be possible on Wednesday and Wednesday night in the WLOX area possibly leading to a flood threat.

Dry and sunny weather returns late week and for the weekend.

