First Alert: tracking heavy rain and strong storm threat this week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A wetter and possibly stormier pattern may set up later this week across the region. Heavy rain and possibly a few strong to severe storms could impact the WLOX area.
South wind will bring moist air off the Gulf to our region which will be enough to produce at least a few rain showers on Monday and Tuesday with perhaps a rumble of thunder. So, take your umbrella just in case.
On Wednesday, a system will arrive bringing much wetter and possibly stormier weather. Right now, our Wednesday severe threat is low: a 2 on a scale of 1 up to 5. This threat level may go up or down depending on the latest trends.
We’ll be keeping an eye on the newest information so monitor the latest forecast in case of any changes.
Heavy rain amounts of one to three inches will be possible on Wednesday and Wednesday night in the WLOX area possibly leading to a flood threat.
Dry and sunny weather returns late week and for the weekend.
