First Alert: heavy rain and strong storms possible this week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A potentially stormy pattern may set up later this week across the region and depending on how a few features play out, heavy rain and possibly a few strong to severe storms could impact South Mississippi.
Set Up
A cold front is expected to dive south Tuesday night into Wednesday towards south Mississippi and stall out. At the same time an area of low pressure is expected to form near the coast of southwestern Louisiana. The area of low pressure is expected to track along the front. So, who sees the heaviest rain and stormiest weather depends on where the front stalls.
When
Latest timing for the heaviest rain will be late Tuesday into much of the day on Wednesday.
How much
Because who sees the highest rainfall totals depends on where the front sets up, it is difficult to pinpoint exactly where the heaviest rain may fall. However, some models indicate widespread 2-4 inches possible across South Mississippi with locally higher amounts up to 5 inches possible. Other models have higher rainfall totals further north with 1-3 inches for South Mississippi.
Impacts
While the risk for severe weather is low, an isolated damaging wind gust can’t be ruled out. While the tornado risk is low, it is not zero. Heavy rain and flooding could be the biggest concern going into Wednesday for flash flooding. River flooding could become an issue as the rain begins to drain in local rivers and creeks.
