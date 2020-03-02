Dr. Seuss came to life during Read Across America

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Read Across America was created in 1997 to encourage children to read more books. On Monday, it was celebrated across the nation and across South Mississippi
At Anniston Avenue Elementary School in Gulfport, children rejoiced as community leaders read Dr. Seuss to several classes. In one kindergarten class, Randy Rogers from Garden Park Hospital read “Green Eggs and Ham” for the kids.
“It’s very important to engrain our students with reading at a very young age, especially starting out when they’re at home,” said Jalea Adams, Anniston Avenue Assistant Principal. “Reading books to them and taking that screen time away from them, we’ve found they’ll be more successful when they enter school.”
Members of the Gulfport Junior Auxiliary were also on hand to give students some books to read along with coloring books and other reading activities.
