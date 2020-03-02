Biloxi Wins Thriller Over Gulfport To Advance To State Semifinals

“Whenever you’re coaching against another good coach, sometimes it comes down to heart and toughness," head coach Seber Windham said. "I told my guys at halftime I could draw all the stuff up, I could put everything on the board that we need, but this game is going to come down to heart and toughness. The tougher team with heart is going to win this game, that’s what I was yelling at them coming down the stretch.”