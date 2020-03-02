Beach vendors open for business, hoping for a better season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The summer tourism season is off to an early start and, hopefully, a better ending.
Sunday was the first day that beach vendors were allowed to open for business, and they are anxious to put last year’s disastrous season behind them.
“I think we all have a lot of hope for the Coast as a whole,” said Lauren Magee with Biloxi Beach Jet Ski Rental. “I mean, it’s nice to drive down the beach every afternoon and see water, and so we like to see people down here embracing what the Coast has to offer. And we know when there’s people down here, everyone’s to benefit from that.”
The spillway disaster that closed the waters created major problems for tourism, particularly the beach vendors.
“All that kind of happened before some of our biggest days of the year,” Magee added. "It was hard for everyone. It wasn’t just the people who owned the business, but the people who worked in it. It was just an abrupt stop.”
Not all vendors have opened for business.
Harrison County Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis said that some vendors will open next weekend and the rest will follow.
There are 14 different locations along the beach - the same as last year. Leases for beach vendors go through Oct. 1.
“All the beach vendors are an advertisement, and we want to bring people down here for them to enjoy this portion of it,” Magee said. “And when they enjoy this portion of it, make them stay another night or come back another day.”
She said expectations are high this season, but she's taking it one day at a time.
“Every pretty day, if we have people out here, I mean, it’s a success for us," she said.
Ceion Brock of Louisiana is among those tourists who use beach vendors for convenience and fun.
“It’s very important. Something we definitely look forward to coming here,” he said. “It’s our main aim to just be able to get out and ride the skis and have fun.”
He’s hoping the season won’t get cut short by another disaster.
“Hopefully, this year will be a blast,” Brock said. “You know, I’m looking forward to enjoying myself. Getting out. Having fun. Looking forward to bringing the family back.”
