Zebra Run raises more than $50,000 for rare disease treatment

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of runners raced for rare disease awareness in the third annual Zebra Run for Rare Disease.
Racers warmed up before hitting the pavement to race along the beachfront in Ocean Springs. People wore zebra costumes to represent the animal’s status as the unofficial mascot of the rare disease community. Organizers encouraged runners to come dressed as creatively as possible for a chance to win prizes from sponsor groups.
“We’re trying to raise awareness and help this community so we can change lives of not just people with MSD but all rare disease,” said Mary Douglas with the United MSD Foundation.
The Saturday morning race raised money to find treatment for Willow Cannan, a South Mississippi-based six-year old with Multiple Sulfatase Deficiency. MSD is classified as a disorder that mainly affects the brain, skin, and skeleton.
“Sadly, most children who are diagnosed with MSD pass away by the time they are 10 years old,” Douglas said.
More than 400 people signed up to participate in the Zebra Run, making it the largest race to date. Douglas said she is excited to see the outpouring of support toward finding a cure for MSD.
“Everyone has the right to live a healthy life. We just want to do our part to make sure that we do everything that we can to make that possible for these kids," she said.
The Zebra Run raised more than $53,000 dollars for the United MSD Foundation.
