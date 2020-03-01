Special Election in Diamondhead set for Tuesday

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Candidates are pushing for votes as a special election in Diamondhead inches closer.
The two candidates running to fill the vacant Ward 4 Councilman seat are Chuck Clark and Melissa Reed Graves. It will be up to Diamondhead residents to decide who is the best fit for the job on Tuesday, March 3.
To vote, residents must visit the Diamondhead Community Center on the day of the election.
Eligible voters for the Special Election are limited to those registered in Ward 4. The deadline to register to vote in the Ward 4 Special Election has already passed.
The position became open after Kodie Koenenn left the position to become a Hancock County Supervisor.
To view the district map, click here.
