Shriners Hospitals for Children starts remote clinic services in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. - Shriners Hospital for Children has officially opened a remote orthopedic clinic on the Gulf Coast.
Saturday was the kickoff of a new partnership between Shriners and Singing River Health System. The new arrangement invites doctors from Shriners to serve young patients from the Ocean Springs clinic on Saturdays.
Shriners is based in Shreveport, Louisiana, more than six hours away from South Mississippi. The move to establish remote clinics is part of an effort to ease the travel burden on families while offering timely delivery of care.
Patients will receive the same services offered at the main hospital, including follow-up assessments, radiology exams and other routine services.
Roxanne Stanfield said her granddaughter Danielle has overcome debilitating health issues with the help of skilled surgeons from Shriners Hospital.
“They’re a very big blessing to us. Shriners is just God’s work," Stanfield said.
While the family will still travel to Shreveport for major invasive procedures, the clinic now allows them to save time during routine check-ins.
“We bring the doctor to them,” said Jeff Guice, State House Representative for District 114.
“She could hardly walk," Stanfield said. ”After five years, they’re getting ready to remove the hardware from her hips and her legs. Now she’s in the 9th grade."
“It warms our heart to know that we’ve made such an impact for the families’ lives, for the children and their brothers and sisters,” Guice said.
Over the next few years, Shriners Hospital plans to expand its remote clinics to more states across the South.
