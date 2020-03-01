Moss Point Girls Basketball Team Advances To Semifinals

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point girls basketball team took down McComb in runaway fashion after a slug-fest of a first half. The Tigers led by 1 at the break before a second half explosion from Robyn Lee gave them a 43-28 victory, outscoring McComb 29-15 in the second half. Lee finished with 31 points, grabbed 8 boards and had 4 steals. After the win, Lee and her head coach said the turning point was at halftime after a memorable halftime speech.
“Coach Porter came in there, out of nowhere, he started yelling,” Lee told WLOX. “Everybody was like, we’re here, it’s time to wake up and play how we know how to play. And that’s what happened.”
“My voice is gone because at halftime I had to go in there and yell at them," Porter told WLOX. “We were just playing timid, not wanting to execute, not doing the things we do in practice, talk to each other or communicate, let each other know when we call a play. And, I can’t say it any better than this, Robyn Lee went to a different level in the second half.”
The Tigers will play on Tuesday, March 2nd against Pontotoc at the Coliseum in Jackson.
