Learning made fun for all ages at Super Saturday in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Children got a chance to explore different careers and learn new things in Pascagoula at the Aaron Jones Family Interactive Center as part of this month’s Super Saturday.
There were 16 themed rooms open for exploration and play.
Jenna finally made her way to a Super Saturday, where kids get to explore and learn about many different things.
“I wanted to come down here for a couple month now, and I finally can, and it’s been really fun," she said.
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Belinda Dammen said an average of 600 to 1,000 people usually attend.
“It’s really more just kids having opportunities to explore learning that they don’t get to do anywhere else. They can explore anything that they want to,” she said.
Years ago, the event only had one room and now there’s 16 different rooms and many booths set up throughout the gym. Students played roles of future firefighters, bankers, and even store clerks.
“We have a STEM room where they can go in there and do different types of STEM activities. We have a block room, go in there and build anything they want, numerous types of blocks in there,” Dammen said.
Students were also taught CPR and to dial 911 to possibly save a life.
“I enjoyed about this Super Saturday is about the therapy dogs because I really love dogs," said one attendee.
Super Saturdays happen every month and are free to attend.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.