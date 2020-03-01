One man dead after shooting in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday morning, two men went to a medical facility in Bay St. Louis after a shooting left one man in critical condition. He later passed away at the facility due to his injuries.
The other man notified the Bay St. Louis Police Department that the shooting occurred in Gulfport.
No information regarding the suspect or what caused the shooting has yet been released. As more information comes in, the story will be updated accordingly.
If you have any information regarding the homicide, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5900.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.