From Fat Tuesday to Lean Lent: Fitness trainer offers advice for post-Mardi Gras resolutions

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mardi Gras revelry has come to an end, and it is now the season of Lent, a time when many choose to give up luxuries like dessert or alcohol.
For some, it’s also a chance to go from king cake to beefcake and get back on track toward fitness goals.
Somewhere during the Carnival season, that health and fitness resolution you made for the new year most likely fell to the wayside.
“There’s all types of events that are tailored around the Mardi Gras season, so it is hard for them to keep the, I guess, status quo in their health and fitness," said fitness trainer and owner of Bandit CrossFit Janice Ferguson.
Ferguson said she sees a lot of new faces around this time of the year.
“Most gyms have this period of New Year’s where they get a lot of people trying to come in and make resolutions, but I think in South Mississippi it’s a little bit different because we actually extend that period out to Mardi Gras,” she said.
Her biggest advice to keep your post-Mardi Gras fitness resolution is to find a support system.
“You need to have support from family and friends that support your lifestyle, but you also need to have guidance and support from trained professionals. So I think working with a fitness trainer is a great way to find support in that aspect," she said.
She also said your phone can help you get in shape. Apps like MyFitnessPal aid in keeping track of your nutritional goals. Other apps act as a digital trainer to guide you through your workout, and there are several that connect you with groups and other people for inspiration and motivation.
“You can keep track of your water intake, you can keep track of your steps through the Fitbit or the Apple watches or whatever devices you have on your phone to help you keep track of how much activity you have," she said. “There’s things that you can do on your own with your phone and the technology is there for the taking, and a lot of the apps are free.”
She advises taking a whole-body approach.
“Exercise is not enough. It’s not just about diet. Diet is not enough. We want to be stress-free, we want to sleep well, we want to be hydrated," she said.
She said staying consistent is key and making fitness more than a resolution, but a lifestyle that extends beyond the 40 days of Lent.
“I think many feel like they can sign up for a gym membership and they’ve done their part, but it’s not just the money. It’s not just signing up, it’s the part. It’s the actual walking and talking it,” she said.
With those goals in mind next Carnival season, it might be a little easier to say no to that extra piece of King Cake.
Ferguson also reminds people that it’s important to focus on the whole body, making sure that you’re getting enough sleep, staying stress-free and keeping hydrated.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.