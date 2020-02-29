Upcoming movie offers coast residents chance to appear on big screen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tax incentives are luring the film industry back to the Magnolia State, providing jobs and the opportunity to be in a huge Hollywood movie.
“The Card Counter” is the title of the film, and it is bringing some serious talent to the coast. Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Willem Defoe and Tye Sheridan are all set to star. The crazy thing is you could join them on set.
“We are looking for about 1500 extras, and a lot of those are paid," Casting Director Cher Foley said. "We have a couple of big crowd scenes, and we’re hoping we can get some volunteers to come in and fill in the crowds we need out on the floor.”
Some have already jumped at the opportunity.
“You know what? It is just downright fun and I just feel like an actress,” said extra Nita Procell.
Nita Procell is no stranger to movie sets. She has been an extra over a dozen times, and so far she has really enjoyed the process.
“Actually, today they put lipstick on and fixed my hair so you know that really made me feel good,” Procell said.
Marcqus Clark models and acts as well and has loved the experience so far.
“This is a lot of fun, a lot of fun running into people I have only seen on the big screen myself and being able to sit next to them to and play poker with them, different things like that," Clark said. “So definitely recommend, if you’re in the area to come to check it out because it is a lot of fun.”
Foley is offering a free background acting class to those interested in coming out for the crowd scenes.
If you’d like to participate in the background acting life, here’s how:
- Send the casting director an email at castingthecoast@gmail.com
- Put “volunteer extras” in the subject line and email away!
